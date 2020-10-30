LA Times Today: La Cañada Saint Francis High School Coach Jim Bonds leaves lasting legacy

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

For the last 20 years, Jim Bonds was the football coach at La Cañada Saint Francis High School.



During that time, they missed the playoffs just once.



But for the last few months, the 51-year-old coach had been fighting his toughest opponent yet—cancer.



He sadly passed away the morning of October 28.



Earlier this week, as Coach Bonds was still battling, we talked about his achievements with times reporter Eric Sondheimer. Here is our conversation from October 26.