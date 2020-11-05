LA Times Today: USC football preview
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
The Pac-12 football season finally kicks off this weekend. The conference delayed its start because of the pandemic.
The USC Trojans are coming off an eight-and-five campaign and they open up at home against the Arizona State Sun Devils.
L.A. Times’ Ryan Kartje joins LA Times Today to preview the men of Troy.
The USC Trojans are coming off an eight-and-five campaign and they open up at home against the Arizona State Sun Devils.
L.A. Times’ Ryan Kartje joins LA Times Today to preview the men of Troy.