LA Times Today: USC football preview
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

The Pac-12 football season finally kicks off this weekend. The conference delayed its start because of the pandemic.

The USC Trojans are coming off an eight-and-five campaign and they open up at home against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

L.A. Times’ Ryan Kartje joins LA Times Today to preview the men of Troy.
