LA Times Today: Lakers voting push extends beyond 2020 election

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Since the death of George Floyd, the Lakers organization has been working to address social inequalities here in Southern California.



During the election, Staples Center was used as a voting center and the team set up other polling places as well.



But LA Times columnist LZ Granderson says the organization’s outreach goes well beyond this year’s election.