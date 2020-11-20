LA Times Today: Dodgers’ Naomi Rodriguez on how the team is giving back to the fans.

When there is trouble in the community, or someone needs help, you can often find Dodgers players offering assistance or words of encouragement.



That kind of outreach has helped thousands of children and families.



And all of that is orchestrated by Naomi Rodriguez—the Dodgers’ vice president of external affairs and community relations.