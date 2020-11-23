LA Times Today: Social justice bike ride across America

Earlier this fall we brought you the story of a local trainer and social justice activist named Seth Goettisdiener.



Seth had just embarked on a cross country bike trip from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C. He was hoping to better understand America outside of partisan politics and film a documentary.



Seth arrived in our nation’s capital on November 1. We spoke with Seth about his remarkable journey.