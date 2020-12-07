LA Times Today: MLB may recognize stats of Black players from baseball’s apartheid era

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

In 1947 Jackie Robinson stepped onto the field for the Brooklyn Dodgers breaking Major League Baseball’s color barrier becoming the first Black player in the MLB.



Prior to that black ballplayers played in the Negro Leagues and the leagues were among the most successful Black-owned businesses in the US.



LA Times Kevin Baxter writes there’s a strong movement for baseball to recognize stats from the ballplayers of that era.