LA Times Today: Remembering Rafer Johnson

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Rafer Johnson was once known as the world’s greatest athlete after winning a gold medal in the decathlon at the 1960 Rome Olympics.



Johnson recently passed away at his home in Sherman Oaks. He was 86.



LA Times David Wharton joined us to talk about Johnson’s legacy in LA’s history and how it intertwined with both sports and politics.