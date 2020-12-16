LA Times Today: Remembering Diego Maradona

Diego Maradona scored arguably the most famous goal in World Cup history. It’s known as the “hand of god. “



Maradona recently passed away at his home in Argentina from a heart attack. He was just 60-year-old.



LA Times Kevin Baxter joins me to discuss one of the greatest players of his generation.