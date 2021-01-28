LA Times Today: Column One: Beneath the bling of the Lakers championship rings

Last month, the Lakers received their 2020 championship rings. The ceremony was unusual, with no fans in attendance because of the coronavirus pandemic.



The jewelry itself features lots of glitzy gold and diamonds, of course. But what makes this championship ring truly extraordinary are the special details with symbolic meaning that document the Lakers journey and a season like no other.



LA Times’ David Wharton takes us beneath the bling.