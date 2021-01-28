LA Times Today: The life and legacy of Hank Aaron

Hank Aaron is considered by many to be the greatest baseball player to ever live. When he retired in 1976 he held many big league records, including most home runs.



On Friday, he passed away at the age of 86 and Wednesday, his funeral services were held in Atlanta.



L.A. Times sports and culture columnist LZ Granderson joins me now for more on the life and legacy of Hank Aaron.