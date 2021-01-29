LA Times Today: The final hours of Kobe Bryant’s life

A year ago Tuesday, Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others boarded a helicopter headed to a youth basketball tournament at the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks.



The helicopter crashed in heavy fog in the hills above Calabasas.



L.A. Times’ Nathan Fenno has written about Kobe Bryant’s final hours and talked with our Kelvin Washington.