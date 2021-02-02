LA Times Today: In football stadiums and ballparks, Halley Harding fought for the rights of Black athletes

Halley Harding was born in the early 1900’s in Wichita, Kansas. He was an outstanding athlete, playing college football and then baseball in the Negro Leagues.



But Harding made his greatest impact in sports writing, by challenging the status quo in professional sports.