LA Times Today: Kings can’t wait to show off new in-game experience

Los Angeles native Wanton Davis’ passion for his hometown teams was instilled in childhood. He grew up within walking distance of the Forum and was at Dodger Stadium the night of Kirk Gibson’s famous 1988 World Series home run.



He eventually became an accomplished director in the music and entertainment industry, but last month he was offered an opportunity to work in sports—his lifelong dream.



He’s now the L.A. Kings new executive producer of live events. Davis joined us to share his vision for a new in-game experience.