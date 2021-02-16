LA Times Today: Akim Aliu recounts racism he experienced as a Black hockey player

Akim Aliu moved to Canada when he was just 9 years old. He fell in love with the game of hockey and one day hoped to play professionally in the NHL. Like most promising players, he left home at 16 to play junior hockey. But instead of living out his dream, a nightmare began.



L.A. Times columnist LZ Granderson spoke to Akim about his story.