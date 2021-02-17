LA Times Today: Tokyo Olympics playbook

Last month, there were rumors the Tokyo summer Olympics would be cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.



Japan’s government and the IOC first issued denials, and then released the so-called new Olympic “Playbook.”



As of now the games are scheduled to take place July 23 through August 8.