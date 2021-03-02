LA Times Today: Ask Sondheimer: Your high school sports questions answered

Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ask Sondheimer: Your high school sports questions answered
Ask Sondheimer: Your high school sports questions answered

The California Department of Public Health cleared the way for high school football and other outdoor sports to resume.

However, counties are still required to meet various coronavirus guidelines.

As part of a new feature L.A. Times Prep Sports columnist Eric Sondheimer is answering readers’ questions and trying to make sense of it all.
