LA Times Today: Making PPE for sports
Tom Penn is one of the co-founders of the LAFC soccer team who stepped down last August after nearly six years as team president.
Penn has also been a sports agent and worked in the front office of two NBA franchises.
Today, he’s head of a company selling PPE to help in the fight against COVID-19.
