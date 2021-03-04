LA Times Today: Making PPE for sports

Tom Penn is one of the co-founders of the LAFC soccer team who stepped down last August after nearly six years as team president.



Penn has also been a sports agent and worked in the front office of two NBA franchises.



Today, he’s head of a company selling PPE to help in the fight against COVID-19.