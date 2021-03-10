LA Times Today: The story of Glenn Burke

On October 2, 1977 L.A. Dodgers outfielder Glenn Burke made history without ever stepping on the field. After his teammate Dusty Baker hit a home run, Burke enthusiastically greeted him with the first ever high-five.



But Burke also made history for another reason: He was the first openly gay player in baseball. He died from AIDS related complications in 1995.



L.A. Times’ LZ Granderson is joined by author Andrew Maraniss who has written a book about Burke’s life called, “Singled Out.”