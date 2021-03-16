LA Times Today: Tiger Woods’ car accident a reminder of Ben Hogan’s comeback after near-fatal crash
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Tiger Woods remains hospitalized as he continues to recover from surgery due to serious leg injuries following his car accident.
More than 70 years ago another golfer, Ben Hogan, was seriously injured in a car accident in Fort Worth, Texas. Hogan made a full recovery and went on to win six more majors.
L.A. Times’ Brady McCullough wrote about Tiger’s chances for another comeback.
More than 70 years ago another golfer, Ben Hogan, was seriously injured in a car accident in Fort Worth, Texas. Hogan made a full recovery and went on to win six more majors.
L.A. Times’ Brady McCullough wrote about Tiger’s chances for another comeback.