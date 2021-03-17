LA Times Today: Planning a trip to see Dodgers or Angels spring training games? Here’s what to expect

Spring training is well underway for both the Dodgers and Angels. The teams are allowing fans to attend games, but at a limited capacity.



The crowds have been a welcome sight considering they both played in front of empty stadiums last year because of the pandemic.



L.A. Times Dodgers beat writer Jorge Castillo has written about what changes fans can expect if they’re headed to Arizona for a game.