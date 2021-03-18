LA Times Today: USC and UCLA could have good paths in NCAA tournament
The NCAA basketball tournament, also known as March Madness, starts Thursday night. UCLA plays Michigan State and USC will face the winner of Wichita State-Drake.
Because of the pandemic, the entire tournament will be played in the state of Indiana.
L.A. Times’ Bill Plaschke writes, it’s been a long time since the Bruins or Trojans have made a run in March.
