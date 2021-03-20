Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
VIDEO | 00:19
Raw Video: Crew updates NCAA tournament bracket
Share
Sports

Raw Video: Crew updates NCAA tournament bracket

A look at how high Brandon Tischbein and crew are suspended as they update the NCAA tournament bracket displayed on the JW Marriott in downtown Indianapolis.

Share
Sports