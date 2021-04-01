LA Times Today: UCLA’s first trip to the Final Four in 13 years
The UCLA men’s basketball team is headed to the Final Four for the first time since 2008. The Bruins unlikely run is still alive after upsetting Michigan on Tuesday. Up next is Gonzaga this Saturday.
Gonzaga is the school that burst USC’s tourney bubble.
L.A. Times Bill Plaschke has been watching all the March Madness and joins me now
