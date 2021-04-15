Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
LA Times Today: The Dodgers’ Trevor Bauer
LA Times Today: The Dodgers' Trevor Bauer

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

The Dodgers surprised everyone in baseball when they signed pitcher Trevor Bauer—the reigning Cy Young Award winner.

The Dodgers inked Bauer to a three-year, $102 million deal making the right-hander the highest paid player in the majors this season.

L.A. Times Jorge Castillo writes, the Dodgers got a lot more than one of the game’s top pitchers when they signed Bauer.
