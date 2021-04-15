LA Times Today: The Dodgers’ Trevor Bauer
The Dodgers surprised everyone in baseball when they signed pitcher Trevor Bauer—the reigning Cy Young Award winner.
The Dodgers inked Bauer to a three-year, $102 million deal making the right-hander the highest paid player in the majors this season.
L.A. Times Jorge Castillo writes, the Dodgers got a lot more than one of the game’s top pitchers when they signed Bauer.
