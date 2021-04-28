LA Times Today: LatinX Files - It’s finally time for Doyer baseball

The Dodgers are in first place and once again fans are able to watch their boys in blue in person at Dodger Stadium in a limited capacity.



For Latinx fans, it’s a welcome diversion for a community that’s been impacted disproportionately by the coronavirus pandemic.



L.A. Times’ Fidel Martinez recently attended his first game since 2019 and wrote about his experience.