LA Times Today: Kobe Bryant Hall of Fame induction: Looking back at the life and career of an icon
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
On Saturday, Kobe Bryant’s legacy will be immortalized when he’s enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Michael Jordan, who spoke at Bryant’s memorial service, will make the presentation.
Bryant is part of one of the greatest classes ever which includes Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett.
L.A. Times’ Bill Plaschke covered Bryant during his entire 20-year career with the Lakers and joins me now.
