LA Times Today: Ryan Braun, all but retired, invites you to a drive-in movie
Ryan Braun was born and raised in Los Angeles. He attended Granada High School and in 2005 the Milwaukee Brewers drafted him in the first round.
He went on to play 14 seasons for the Brewers where he was a six time all-star, National League Rookie of the Year, and 2011 National League MVP.
He’s recently teamed up with California Strong, which helps state residents impacted by natural disasters.
