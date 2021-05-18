LA Times Today: Can one Black glovemaker make baseball cool again?
Somewhere between six- to seven-million baseball gloves are manufactured every year, and you’ve probably heard of the giants — Wilson, Mizuno, and Rawlings.
But Steelo, the first Black-owned company to supply gloves to current major league players, is looking to appeal to a new generation.
