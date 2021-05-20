LA Times Today: Paralympian David Wagner hopes to change lives through wheelchair tennis
David Wagner was born in Los Angeles and grew up in Washington State. At 21, he broke his neck chasing a Frisbee into the Pacific Ocean - leaving him quadriplegic.
But that hasn’t stopped him. He took up wheelchair tennis and has won eight medals in the last four Paralympics. And now, the 47-year-old athlete is set to compete in the upcoming Tokyo games.
