LA Times Today: George Floyd’s murder led recruits to question coaches
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
George Floyd’s murder had a profound effect on the sports world—an impact that hasn’t been seen since the late 1960’s.
High-profile athletes from professional leagues around the globe participated in protests against police brutality.
L.A. Times’ Brady McCullough wrote about the response of some prep standouts.
High-profile athletes from professional leagues around the globe participated in protests against police brutality.
L.A. Times’ Brady McCullough wrote about the response of some prep standouts.