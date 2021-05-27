Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
VIDEO | 07:49
LA Times Today: George Floyd’s murder led recruits to question coaches
Share
Sports

LA Times Today: George Floyd’s murder led recruits to question coaches

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share
George Floyd’s murder had a profound effect on the sports world—an impact that hasn’t been seen since the late 1960’s.

High-profile athletes from professional leagues around the globe participated in protests against police brutality.

L.A. Times’ Brady McCullough wrote about the response of some prep standouts.
Sports