LA Times Today: Should Olympics be canceled after Japanese flip from fans to protesters amid COVID strain?
The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to begin in less than two months. But there’s growing opposition among the Japanese as polls show more than eighty percent are in favor of cancelling the games.
On Monday, the U.S. State Department issued a travel advisory warning against going to Japan because of rising COVID rates.
L.A. Times’ Dylan Hernandez writes, there’s no reason for the games to go on.
