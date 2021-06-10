LA Times Today: Angels’ Shohei Ohtani is baseball’s new two-way star
The Angels’ Shohei Ohtani is a rarity in baseball. He’s one of the only players who can both pitch and play in the field. He’s probably the most successful two-way player since Babe Ruth.
In 2013, Ohtani made his professional debut in the Japanese league at just 18 years old.
As L.A. Times’ Jack Harris writes, Ohtani has bypassed superstardom to become a superhero!
