LA Times Today: Toi Cook on ‘race-norming’ and his denied concussion settlement claim
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Earlier this month, the NFL announced it would no longer use “race norming” – a controversial practice that assumes a lower level of intellect for Black players.
The practice made it harder for retired Black players to qualify for a concussion settlement claim.
Toi Cook played in the NFL for 11 years, and his claim was rejected by the league despite being diagnosed by an acclaimed neurosurgeon. Toi joins me now.
The practice made it harder for retired Black players to qualify for a concussion settlement claim.
Toi Cook played in the NFL for 11 years, and his claim was rejected by the league despite being diagnosed by an acclaimed neurosurgeon. Toi joins me now.