Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
VIDEO | 06:31
LA Times Today: Is Ted Cruz the only one who can stop a Major League Baseball lockout?
Share
Sports

LA Times Today: Is Ted Cruz the only one who can stop a Major League Baseball lockout?

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share
In April, Major League Baseball moved the All-Star Game from Atlanta to Denver after Georgia adopted stricter voting laws.

In response, Senator Ted Cruz and two others senators introduced a bill to revoke baseball’s long standing antitrust exemption.

Even so, L.A. Times Bill Shaikin writes, Cruz could still be key to preventing a potential baseball lockout.
Sports