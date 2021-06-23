LA Times Today: Is Ted Cruz the only one who can stop a Major League Baseball lockout?
In April, Major League Baseball moved the All-Star Game from Atlanta to Denver after Georgia adopted stricter voting laws.
In response, Senator Ted Cruz and two others senators introduced a bill to revoke baseball’s long standing antitrust exemption.
Even so, L.A. Times Bill Shaikin writes, Cruz could still be key to preventing a potential baseball lockout.
