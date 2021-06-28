LA Times Today: Angel City FC’s sporting director Eniola Aluko on shaping the future of women’s sports
After a 12-year break, women’s professional soccer is coming back to Southern California.
And while Angel City FC is still a year away from its first game, big plans are in the making for the franchise—starting with their first hire, former English international player Eniola Aluko.
Eniola joined us from England to share her plans as Angel City’s sporting director.
