LA Times Today: Raiders’ Carl Nassib announces he’s gay, an NFL first
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib made history becoming the NFL’s first active player to come out as gay. The 28-year-old Pennsylvania native announced it on Instagram.
Nassib is entering his sixth season in the league and his second with the Raiders.
L.A. Times Sam’ Farmer covers the NFL and joined me with the story.
