LA Times Today: Southern California’s Nyjah Hutson heads to Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics begin July 23 and Nyjah Hutson is one of the gold medal favorites in skateboarding.
The 26-year-old Laguna Beach resident is one of the most accomplished skateboarders of all time.
L.A. Times’ David Wharton has written about the four-time-world champion.
