Raw video: Gunfire outside Nationals Park in D.C.

When gunfire erupted outside Nationals Park in the sixth inning of Saturday night’s Padres-Nats game, chaos unfolded in the stands and on the field, captured here by San Diego Union-Tribune reporter Kevin Acee from the press box. As some fans ran for the exits, others streamed onto the field. Padres infielders Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. opened the gates along the third base side, allowing fans to take sanctuary in the San Diego dugout.