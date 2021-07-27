LA Times Today: Should the Dodgers cut Trevor Bauer?
Dodgers’ pitcher Trevor Bauer is currently on paid administrative leave. The 30-year-old has a temporary restraining order against him tied to assault allegations.
On Friday, Bauer appeared in court, but a judge postponed the hearing till August 2nd.
L.A. Times’ Bill Plaschke writes, it’s time for the Dodgers to release Bauer.
