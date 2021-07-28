LA Times Today: The life and death of onetime Hawaii football star Colt Brennan
L.A. Times reporter Jeff Miller wrote about the life and death of one of the most beloved players in the history of Hawaii football.
Colt Brennan was a local kid who grew up in Orange County and went on to play quarterback at the University of Hawaii. He was a star quarterback there, setting school and collegiate records.
But after a short stint in the NFL, Brennan’s life spiraled out of control.
