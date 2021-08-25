LA Times Today: Torrance All-Stars in Little League World Series
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
On Sunday, the Torrance All-Stars beat Hamilton, Ohio in the Little League World Series and now they are just two wins away from playing in the championship game.
L.A. Times’ Jack Harris has been covering the team and he joins us now.
L.A. Times’ Jack Harris has been covering the team and he joins us now.