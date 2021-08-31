LA Times Today: Women urged to erase records that they played soccer for Afghanistan amid Taliban return
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
In the last 20 years, women in Afghanistan have made remarkable progress.
The Afghan women’s soccer team was formed in 2007.
But now, with the withdrawal of U.S. forces and the Taliban seizing control, the future of female athletes is uncertain at best. Women are even being urged to erase any records that they played.
L.A. Times reporter Kevin Baxter brought us the story.
The Afghan women’s soccer team was formed in 2007.
But now, with the withdrawal of U.S. forces and the Taliban seizing control, the future of female athletes is uncertain at best. Women are even being urged to erase any records that they played.
L.A. Times reporter Kevin Baxter brought us the story.