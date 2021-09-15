LA Times Today: Paralympic medalist Kym Crosby
At the Tokyo Paralympics, U.S. sprinter Kym Crosby captured two bronze medals in track and field. She also won a bronze in the 2016 Rio Paralympics.
It is an impressive accomplishment by any measure, but this year’s games presented an additional challenge to the legally blind athlete. Because of COVID-19, Crosby was not able to bring her guide dog, Tron, with her Tokyo.
L.A. Times David Wharton wrote about this incredible athlete and shared her story with us.
