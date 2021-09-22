LA Times Today: The fall and rise of Steve Sarkisian
Steve Sarkisian is now head coach at the University of Texas, his first head coaching job since USC fired him midway through his second season with the Trojans in 2015.
L.A. Times’ Brady McCullough wrote that Sarkisian has distanced himself from his past as he tackles one of college football’s toughest coaching jobs.
