LA Times Today: Dodgers-Giants Game 5 preview
LA Times Today: Dodgers-Giants Game 5 preview

On Thursday, the Dodgers face their longtime rivals, the San Francisco Giants, in a winner-take-all game five. If the boys in blue prevail, they’ll play the Atlanta Braves in the NLCS.

L.A. Times’ Dylan Hernández has been covering the series and joins us for a preview.
