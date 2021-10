Cody Bellinger on three-run home run in NLCS Game 3

Dodgers players Cody Bellinger and Mookie Betts and manager Dave Roberts discuss Bellinger’s game-tying home run against the Atlanta Braves in NLCS Game 3.

Dodgers players Cody Bellinger and Mookie Betts and manager Dave Roberts discuss Bellinger’s game-tying home run against the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the NLCS on Tuesday.