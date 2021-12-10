LA Times Today: Mater Dei football player’s parents detail hazing allegations
On Saturday, Orange County’s Mater Dei High School football team will play for a state championship.
But overshadowing the game, is the controversy surrounding the Monarchs program amid serious allegations of hazing.
L.A. Times sports columnist Bill Plaschke spoke to the parents of a student seen in videos that show a Mater Dei football hazing ritual called “Bodies.” The brutal initiation left their son with a brain injury and broken nose that required surgery.
Bill has been covering the story and joined Lisa McRee with more on the disturbing allegations.
