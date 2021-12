LA Times Today: Mater Dei football player’s parents detail hazing allegations

On Saturday, Orange County’s Mater Dei High School football team will play for a state championship.But overshadowing the game, is the controversy surrounding the Monarchs program amid serious allegations of hazing.L.A. Times sports columnist Bill Plaschke spoke to the parents of a student seen in videos that show a Mater Dei football hazing ritual called “Bodies.” The brutal initiation left their son with a brain injury and broken nose that required surgery.Bill has been covering the story and joined Lisa McRee with more on the disturbing allegations.