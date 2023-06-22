LA Times Today: Venice’s Nathan Santa Cruz survived head injury during football to star in track

Last month, Venice High School took second place in the 4x400 relay at the City Section championships. Running anchor for the Gondoliers was sophmore Nathan Santa Cruz.



It’s a remarkable accomplishment considering nine months ago Santa Cruz suffered a life-threating brain injury during a football game.