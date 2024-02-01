LA Times Today: Kobe Bryant’s legacy shines bright four years after his death

It’s still hard to believe but last Friday marked the four-year anniversary of Kobe Bryant’s tragic death. Kobe, along with his daughter Gigi and seven other people, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.



L.A. Times sports columnist Bill Plaschke writes Kobe’s legacy is still being felt not only in Los Angeles but across the sporting world as well.