LA Times Today: The Chiefs are the first team in 20 years to become back-to-back Super Bowl champions

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

The Kansas City Chiefs are the first team in 20 years to win back-to-back championships.



Super Bowl LVIII had a little bit of everything, including Taylor Swift chugging beer, Usher’s halftime performance and all the commercials.



L.A. Times opinion columnist LZ Granderson joined Lisa McRee to recap it all.